Minister Mchacha under fire for marrying girl as 3rd wife

June 3, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Cabinet minister Charles Mchacha has come under stormy criticism for marrying and impregnating a girl.

Mchacha has taken his third wife and wedded in Nikka, a Muslim ceremony
Mchacha and his third official wife
New wife for Mchacha

Malawians have taken up in social media platforms to criticize the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south.

It is said that is his third wife.

Pictures of Mchacha and the girl emerged this week after they wed in Muslim tradition over the weekend.

Mchacha is a Christian who also worships at Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church.

Some people have called on women rights activists to probe the age of the girl and take up the matter with courts if found that she is under age.

There was no immediate from the powerful figure in the DPP nor his new wife.

But the girl said she is a consenting adult, therefore not fuss about it.

Apart from three wives, Mchacha also has a fleet of side chicks.

Namalila
Guest
Namalila

well done Moya – that is what we call poverty alleviation

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Dr. Mvuma
Guest
Dr. Mvuma

How can Malawians entrust with the responsibility after their affairs with such reckless and morally bankrupt individuals. It costs a lot to maintain just one woman. Now such a bunch. Please Malawians vote wise.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Juma
Guest
Juma

Please, concentrate on real issues.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
