Airtel introduces new social media bundle

In what could be seen as a timely intervention for ‘General January,’ Airtel Malawi has introduced a new data bundle – PaNet Social Combo Bundle, which will allow its customers use any of the four popular social media platforms of Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at a single purchase.

Making the announcement during a press briefing at Airtel head office in Lilongwe on Thursday, January 24, 2019, the company’s marketing director Frank Magombo said the new data bundle would not only make life for data customers convenient but also affordable.

“People have been complaining that there was no data bundle for Instagram and that existing social media bundles are expensive. They have been running out of data bundles after forgetting to go offline while using face book or Whatsapp. PaNet Social Combo Bundle will help the customers save their units as it is cheaper,” said Magombo.

The Airtel Marketing Director said the introduction of the new data bundle was part of the smartphone network’s efforts to entrench data as a way of life into the daily lives of Malawians and bridge the ICT gap by encouraging more customers to use data and connect with communities online and the rest of the world.

According to the mobile service provider, customers will be able to purchase PaNet Social Combo Bundle by dialing *301#. The bundle will be available in the following categories: 50MB/1 day @K150, 150MB/7 days @K350 and 1GB/30 [email protected],200.

Last year Airtel came up with the Bandulo Bandulo promotion, which encouraged customers to use bundles for browsing, downloading, calling, sending messages and networking through internet or social media.

