All is set for Miss Malawi’s Boot camp ahead of pegeant finals

Miss Malawi contestants are geared for a one week boot camp which will start on April 22, 2018 at Riverside Hotel in Lilongwe.

Miss Malawi Manager, Florence Banda said the aim of the camp is to bring the Miss Malawi finalists together in one place since they are from all regions of Malawi for them to know each other as they prepare for the grand finale.

“This camp will give us a chance to be close to the contestants so that we can assess them properly before the actual function,” said Banda.

She disclosed that the contestants must come with a lot of energy so that they can work together and have fun.

“We want them to relax and have fun as we get to the finale and also they should get to know each other, “explained Banda.

Banda said they have organised a lot of activities that will take place at the camp which include going to the Library to read on population since it is the theme for this year’s Miss Malawi, attending a conference at BICC, going to the lake in Salima for photo-shoot and other activities like mountain hiking, volleyball, cat walking training and fitness programs.

Banda also said that this year they will have fifteen mentors, saying these are ladies exceptionally admired in this country who will help in inspiring the girls.

She said they will also have the current Miss Malawi, Cecilia Khofi who will talk to the girls on her experience as Miss Malawi.

The Manager also said Malawians should expect more from the girls during this bootcamp because this is the time that they will know them better since the activities that they will be doing will be on camera.

“We expect support from Malawians by buying tickets and also liking the girls on their Facebook page because this will help in putting someone in top ten,” said Banda.

In a separate interview, one of Miss Malawi contestants Zuleika Nanguwo said she is ready for the bootcamp and all activities that will happen at the camp.

“I can’t wait to meet my fellow contestants and get to know them personally and positively work with them,” said Nanguwo.

She also said this camp will help her be well organised since they will be able to participate as well as know more about the country’s population

