All set for Carlsberg Cup final: Wanderers v Masters Security

An interesting finale to this year’s Carlsberg Cup is expected on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium when Mighty Be Forward Wanderers take on Masters Security FC in a 2018 Carlsberg Cup final on Saturday at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

It is an intriguing final because this will be giant killers Master Security’s first Carlsberg Cup final while Wanderers are four times winners and have appeared in six final matches.

Wanderers were the first champions in 2000 when they beat their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets, then known as Bata Bullets 2-1 through goals from Bob Mpinganjira, and late Hendrix Banda’s Golden Goal while late Chikondi Banda scored Bullets’ consolation.

In 2001, it was Moyale Barracks who clinched it by beating the defunct Escom United 1-0 through a goal from Prichard Mwansa.

The 2002 was the turn for Total Big Bullets when they beat MTL Wanderers 1-0 from McDonald Yobe’ goal.

The final in 2003 ended in controversy between Bullets and Wanderers when it was at 2-2 in extra time with goals from James Chilapondwa (2) for Bullets and another brace from Wanderers’ Joseph Kamwendo.

Wanderers had scored a goal through Muzipasi Mwangonde but it was controversially ruled out leading to violence from the angry fans.

Following the violence and the controversy that followed, Carlsberg pulled out its sponsorship only to resurface in 2012 and the champions were Blue Eagles Escom United 1-0 through Ben Hojani.

Moyale Barracks reached the final again in 2013 but they were beaten to it by fellow soldiers Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 through Harvey Mkacha.

Big Bullets won it in 2014 by beating Zomba United 2-0 through Victor Limbani and Henry Kabichi while Wanderers reclaimed the glory in 2015 by beating Big Bullets 2-1 through Victor Nyirenda, Kondwani Kumwenda with Jaffali Chande claiming the consolation.

2016 was Wanderers turn when their 1-1 draw (Harry Nyirenda) with Silver Strikers (Victor Limbani) had to be decided on penalties and the Nomads carried the day 6-5.

Bullets won the 2017 series by beating Wanderers 5-3 after 2-2 draw scoring through Muhammad Sulumba and Nelson Kangunje and Wanderers through Jafali Chanje and Isaac Kaliyati in regulation time.

The road to the 2018 final for Wanderers was 2-0 winners (Bongani Kaipa, Mike Kaziputa) over Karonga United in Round of 32 and Round of 16 they beat Dwangwa United 4-0 through Zicco Mkanda, Peter Wadabwa, Precious Msosa (2).

In quarterfinals, they beat Tigers FC 5-4 on penaltiesTigers FC after a 1-1 draw in regulation time from Antony Namwera for Tigers and Esau Kanyenda for the Nomads.

In the semi-finals, the Nomads beat Hangover 3-0 with goals from Stanley Sanudi, Joseph Kamwendo and Zicco Mkanda.

For Masters Security FC, they drew 1-1 with Mzuni in Round of 32 with goals from Juma Yatina for Masters and Victor Gondwe for Mzuni and in Round of 16 they clobbered Cobbe Barracks 3-1 that saw Fransis Mponda, Juma Yatina, Vincent Nyangulu hitting the net for Masters and Blessings Malemia for Cobbe.

Masters disposed of another MDF team Mafco in the quarterfinals by 4-3 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in regulation time with goals from Kingsley Nkhonkera and Maurice Chima for Mafco and Amadu Makawa, Yatina Juma for Masters.

Their biggest moment was in the semi-finals where they beat defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets 4-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation time with goals from Yamikani Fodya for BB and John Chalamanda for Masters.

All in all they have gotten rid of four Super League teams and can make a huge mark if they also shrug off the four times winners, Mighty Wanderers on Saturday.

