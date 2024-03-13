Amidst financial hardship, MRA collects K2 trillion beating its K1.8 trillion in 2023/24 fiscal year

The Malawi Revenue Authority MRA says it has managed to collect a maximum of 2.002 trillion kwacha in the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year against its target of 1.981 trillion kwacha.

This has been revealed in Blantyre at Msonkho house when MRA Commissioner General John Bizwick engaged reporters to be briefed on how the commission has performed in the just ended fiscal year.

Bizwick said thanks to the commitment of the commission and the staff where it has managed to have a surplus of 21 billion kwacha.

Government revised the initial target in 2023 to 2024 after it MRA managed to reach its intended target with the additional amount of 70 billion kwacha to the revised target of 2.8 trillion kwacha by the end of this month.

Bizwick assured Malawians that with the support from other corporates such as Illovo and other key stakeholders MRA will beat the 2024 /2025 government target.

” We are optimistic that we will beat the target that we will manage to beat the 2024 /2025 government target of 3.26 trillion kwacha” said MRA boss Bizwick.

He was also quick to reveal that VAT will also be used to meet the target while downplaying fears that low production in agriculture if heavily affected can deter chances of beating the target.

