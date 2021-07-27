Assets declarations directorate compiling data for listed public officers

Fazilla Tembo – Nyasa Ttimes

The Office of the Director of Public Officers’ Declaration (ODPOD) says it is conducting an annual declaration exercise, which will also see the compilation of data for all the listed public officers in all government ministries, departments and agencies.

The directorate’s Public Relations Officer, Tiyamike Phiri, told Nyasa Times in an interview on Monday that the exercise, which also allows public officers to update their information, is done for one month in every financial year.

“We are currently compiling data of all listed public officers in all government ministries, departments and agencies so also the office is furnished with comprehensive compendium of all officers who are by law are required to declare,” she said.

Section 14 of the ODPOD Act requires all public officers to declare their assets, liabilities and business interests for accountability, transparency and confidence to the nation.

So far, said Phiri, only 15,900 public officers who have declared their assets, liabilities and business interests since the inception of the directorate in 2014.

Declaration of assets by public officers promotes integrity, transparency and also deters corruption, undue suspicions and unfounded allegations of wrong doings in the discharge of their duties.

Phiri said public officers who fail to submit the declarations without any written reasons risk dismissal from the public service.

She therefore urged public officers to take the exercise seriously and submit their declarations truthfully and in time.

