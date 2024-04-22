ATM Week: South Sudan Minister Abucha wants African countries to work together to ensure mining benefits people

Minister of Mining in South Sudan, Martin Gama Abucha has called for African countries to work together in ensuring that mining resources benefit the people.

Abucha made the remarks on Monday at Kamuzu International Airport on his arrival for the forthcoming First-ever 2024 Malawi Mining Investment Forum scheduled for 23-24 April at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said Africa present itself as a very important region where resources are available.

“Importantly, we want to makesure that these resources are available to our people, beneficiaries. Our people must benefit from these resources,” he said.

Abucha added: “We are here to contribute, to participate and to makesure that resources of Africa whether it is Malawi or South Sudan but the resources benefit our people.”

In her welcoming remarks, Minister of Mining, Monica Chang’anamuno said Malawi will showcase it’s potential that is there within the country.

“We have a lot of minerals as most of them are not yet utilized, extracted and we would like to stir that interest to investors to come and invest in order for the mining sector to grow,” she said.

Chang’anamuno added that it is an exciting moment for Malawi as the country is observing the first Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) week.

Earlier, the Minister welcomed the Deputy Minister of Tanzania, Steven Lemomo Kiruswa and his delegation.

Over 500 delegates from within and outside Africa are expected to attend the Mining Conference in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!