State revives Mwanamveka’s 2021 case: Commits him to High Court for formal charging

In an interesting twist to the justice tale, the State, through the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Masauko Chamkakala, has revived the prosecution of former Finance Minister, Joseph Mwanamveka in a case of alleged financial misreporting to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between 2018 and 2019.

It has been established that the state, through Director of Criminal Litigation, Dzikondianthu Malunda has asked the Lilongwe Magistrate to commit Mwanamveka to the High Court for formal charging.

Mwanamveka was arrested in December 2021 and charged alongside former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Dalitso Kabambe and deputy governor Henry Mathanga.

They were accused of misrepresenting figures to for the IMF to believe that the Democratic Progressive Party-led-administration was meeting conditions of the then $108 million Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

In January this year, High Court Judge Redson Kapindu discharged Mwanamveka arguing the state conceded having no evidence that would warrant his conviction.

However, prosecution of Kabambe and Mathanga is still in progress.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!