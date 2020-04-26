Atupele hailed for ‘excellent intervention’ to Malawi Covid-19 response

A fierce social and political commentator has hailed United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi for his initiative of going around the country distributing food items to people and sensitising them about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Muluzi, who is also Minister of Energy in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, has been to Central Region last week on the same exercise and over the weekend visited Chiradzulu and Blantyre districts where he distributed food staffs to the elderly and women as part of his personal imitative to cushion vulnerable people to the effects of Covid-19 which has brought business on a slowdown.

“Given the humanitarian and socio-economic impact of the coronavirus and how livelihoods have been affected, what UDF president Atupele Muluzi is doing by going around distributing food items is an excellent intervention to address the needs of the vulnerable members of our society,” observed commentators Idriss Ali Nassah.

He said what Atupele is doing is, in part, what human rights defenders went to court for – that the country should have a preparedness and response plan that takes care of the basic needs of the people during this emergency period.

“Atupele is showing that it can be done,” he noted.

In Chiradzulu and Blantyre districts, Atupele’s initiative covered over 1000 beneficiaries.

Atupele himself was made sure he was present from the first beneficiary up to the last one.

He was seen helping offloading bags of maize flour and groceries from the truck to the amusement of the beneficiaries and onlookers which included chiefs.

The youthful Minister told the chiefs and the beneficiaries that he has embarking on the distribution exercise as his small contribution to government efforts in making sure that poor people are cushioned from the economic shocks which have been brought up by the virus which has become a global public health.

“Absolutely this is good leadership. We can now see the additional value of UDF-DPP alliance in this,” commented Robert Phinifolo.

The UDF leader took his time to explain to the people on the dangers of the virus and the preventive measures.

He demonstrated on how people should wash hands thoroughly and advised them to avoid handshakes.

Atupele told them the hygiene habits should not just be about avoiding coronavirus but should be a way of living so as to avoid other communicable diseases.

He assured the people that the current under the leadership of President Professor Peter Mutharika will do everything possible to make sure that people are protected from the pandemic.

In Chiradzulu, Atupele passed by Nguludi Private Hospital where he donated over 2000 masks for use by the medical staff and the facility.

Mactimes Malowa, Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu central was all smiles for the gesture.

“Am very happy and appreciate the generosity by the UDF leader. This is what real leaders do when people are suffering.

“While others are busy insulting each other Hon. Atupele has decided to be with the people, ” he said.

In Lunzu, the excitement was palpable as some beneficiaries could not hold it but sing and dance.

Atupele himself had to stop the dance and advised people to observe social distance during any gathering.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!