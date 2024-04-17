Atupele talks tough, says he is contesting again to remove Chakwera from power: “Malawi need hope and stability”

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential aspirant Atupele Muluzi has revealed that he has decided to contest again because President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has failed to meet the needs of Malawians.

He has since underlined that his primary strategy is to remove Chakwera from power and replace it with a credible diverse team that offers hope, stability, and predictability for Malawians’ future.

In an exclusive interview with local media today, Muluzi said dissatisfaction among the populace is evident, with over 70% expressing unhappiness in a recent Afrobarometer survey.

“The rampant theft of public resources and mismanagement of the economy have made life difficult for Malawians. President Chakwera’s apparent inability to effectively lead the country has led to risks and lack of coordination within the government.

“The private sector is also facing uncertainty, impacting investments. Without credible economic development, democratic processes are at risk, opening the door for autocratic rule. The MCP’s governance mirrors past tendencies, raising concerns of democratic backsliding and fear-based politics. A change in leadership is imperative in 2025,” he said.

Asked what new is he bringing to the table, Muluzi said he has been consistent in advocating for good governance through strong institutions, respect for the rule of law and individual freedoms, the focus will be on revitalizing the economy to provide stability, eradicate corruption, and ensure food security.

Has also vowed to revive UDF through engaging various stakeholders to build trust and confidence.

“Offering a realistic plan for Malawi based on informed decisions is crucial. The goal is to offer a credible plan for Malawi and remove the MCP from power through free, fair, and credible elections in 2025, urging Malawians to be proactive for a better future for themselves and the country,” he said.

