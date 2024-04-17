Gwengwe commissions 2024 Salima Sugar production season: Tells company to increase production from 26,000 to 100 000 metric tones

Minister of Trade and industry Sosten Gwengwe on Tuesday commissioned 2024 sugar production season with a glaring call to Salima Sugar Company to increase production from 26, 000 metric tones of sugar to 100, 000 metric tones of the production.

Speaking soon after commissioning the season, Gwengwe said Malawi is experiencing high price of sugar due the science of supply and demand.

He said Malawians scrambles for sugar because the production is not enough to meet the demand especially during this lean period.

He then directed the Salima Sugar Company to start hunting for new investors to partner with so that the company is able to produce more than even 100, 000 metric tones.

He said Salima Sugar is a Malawi Government owned company with agenda of serving Malawians.

Salima Sugar Company Board chair Wester Kosamu has since assured the Minister plans to expand the production. Kosamu however urged community surrounding the company to engage themselves into sugarcane growing business so that the company increase the volume.

He said increase productivity is so easy because the company has adequate human resource to help in driving this expansion agenda.

Kosamu said the company has since launched ambitious plan of making sure that sugar is available in all the shops. He said this is why the company has signed agreements with various shop owners to make sure that sugar is available.

Sugar production season will run till November 2024 using Malawian engineers.

Salima Sugar was established to facilitate availability of sugar and anchor stabilisation of market price through provision of competition.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!