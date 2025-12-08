Backyard farming – a hub for family servings

Rain season is here, have you ever thought of planting vegetables in your backyard? Do you know that the drain corridor around your house or the ground you are using to sweep daily is productive land for backyard farming?

Well, just moving around the cities, towns or even rural growth centers, you may not observe the home gardens in which the majority of people are not interested to embark on. This is not just words, rather it is what most Malawians do.

They prefer to spend money every day to buy vegetables, fruits and other farm produce in the market yet they have the opportunity to plant them in their yards.

Question remains, How to start it from zero point?

Well, backyard farming isn’t a daydream achievement; rather it requires patience, hard work, resilience and commitment.

However, this is simple farming that one can do while at home. With a land of 5 to 10 square meters, one may plant the vegetables and take care of them at home without consuming time for work or business. This is flexible farming in which one can do it even after all the day’s work.

What about those who don’t have any land in their homes?

Great, one can use damaged sacks or kitchen dishes, put soil inside and place them where sunlight is available at the back of the house and plant the seedlings.

This has been a move to save money and promote good health by consuming vegetables without too many chemicals that can harm a person’s health.

Veteran social media influencer who is also a philanthropist, Pemphero Mphande has taken a step in a home garden awareness campaign in which he is using social media platforms to encourage and influence people to start utilizing backyard farming in their homes.

Through videos he is sharing via his TikTok account, he shows that he is planting leaf vegetables which he believes are good for human health because he is not using chemicals on them.

“These are pure green vegetables, guys. No chemicals sprayed. You see some insects are able to bore into it. I decided to plant them because it saves money and is good for my health. I encourage you to do the same at your home,” he shared the insight.

To gain real insights about this farming, Doctor Sandeep Nanavati, a lecturer at LPM veterinary college in India, shared more on this type of farming through his book “Backyard Farming” where he states that backyard farming is more than just a way to save money. It helps families have fresh food every day and teaches children about growing plants.

Reads on the part of a book “Many families who start small gardens find they eat more vegetables and feel healthier. When neighbors see these gardens, they often want to start their own. This creates a good cycle where more people grow food, share ideas, and help each other. In times when food prices are high in markets, having a backyard garden can make a big difference for family budgets.”

Hence home gardens offer a simple solution to many challenges faced by families today. It requires little space, saves money, and provides healthier food options.

As the rain season continues, this is the perfect time for people to start their own gardens, no matter how small. With patience and care, you can turn unused spaces at your home into productive areas that can feed your family.

