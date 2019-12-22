Black Missionaries guitarist Owen Hulera dies

Barely few days after the music fraternity lost music maestro Joseph Tembo, the fraternity has again lost another talent in the name of Owen Hulera.

Hulera who died on Saturday was a lead guitarist for the famous Chileka based reggae group the Black Missionaries.

The cause of his death was yet to be revealed as this article was being published.

Burial will take place Monday at Chunda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district.

Those coming from Blantyre will find a left turn after passing St Anthony Primary School at Thondwe and proceed with this dirt road to Chiunda Village, T/A Mulumbe

