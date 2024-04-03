Bon Kalindo claims MCP training 700 cadres to destabilise elections, Police arrest him for that

Police in Lilongwe have arrested comedian turned activist Bon Kalindo over serious allegations contained in a voice clip that the government has given thousands of guns to ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres.

Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has confirmed of the arrest on Tuesday evening.

Kalaya said Kalindo will appear in a court on Wednesday or Thursday.

Kalaya said Kalindo is facing charges in connection with the voice note.

In the voice clip, Kalindo, who clearly introduces himself with full names, warns President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera that this country will soon bloody because he says the government was giving out guns to MCP cadres.

“MCP has trained 700 cadres at Nkhotakota police training school. The aim is to destabilise the country ahead of the election but we will not allow,” he alleges.

Kalindo alleges the reason the government disbanded the OPC and police special arms committee which he claimed was headed by Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima was to confuse data on guns in the country, saying the government wanted to give guns to MCP cadres as many as possible.

We were not able to verify the information and allegations with relevant authorities, including the police.

