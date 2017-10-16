Bring back Mwawi or I go, Malawi Queens coach tells NAM

Malawi Queens head coach, Samuel Kanyenda has demanded Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) to rescind it’s decision to drop Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda from Malawi national netball team squad that is preparing for the Fast5 Netball World Series or else he will not be part of the team.

NAM dropped the player without informing the coach on what it called disciplinary grounds for joining the camp late.

Apparently, Mwawi informed NAM in advance that she was going to join camp late as she had to complete her charity commitment assignment of donating sports equipment to selected schools.

In a WhatsApp message from Blantyre where he is in training camp with the team, Kanyenda said the decision to drop Mwawi was disproportionate.

” I have told NAM that if they will not bring back Mwawi in camp, then they must excuse me,” Kanyenda wrote on the message.

The head coach for the Queens hinted:” Technically, I am out of camp as of now. You can talk to NAM General Secretary.”

When contacted, NAM’s General Secretary, Carol Bapu could not pick her phone.

NAM need to to swallow their pride in order to reverse their decision to have Malawi start player out..

Many have expressed concern on how NAM have treated Mwawi’s case although they have attributed it to discipline issues.

Mwawi refused to comment on the issue.

If Kanyenda is technically out of camping it means his deputy, Mary Waya is in charge of the training as of now.

They team is schulded to leave for the tournament on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

