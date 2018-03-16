British teacher donates to Chibavi CDSS students

About 80 students from Chibavi Community Day Secondary School in the city of Mzuzu, were all smiles on Thursday when they received quality sweat jerseys sent to them by a British teacher, Steve Cheesbrough, who teaches at Holmfirth High School, Yorkshire in England.

Cheesbrough is a friend to Zenga Nyirenga, who is a Geography teacher in the Department of Humanities at Chibavi Community Day Secondary School.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after distributing the jerseys, Zenga Nyirenda said he came to know Steve Cheesbrough in 2012 when he was at Masasa Community Day Secondary School. Cheesbrough came for a visit and spent two weeks at Masasa that time.

Quizzed on what prompted Cheesbrough to send the sweat jerseys, Nyirenda said he noted that some needy students who were on bursary at Chibavi did not have enough clothing on top of their uniform during the cold season and requested him for the same.

“I am very thankful to Mr Steve Cheesbrough and all the students at Holmfirth High School for this kind donation,” remarked Nyirenda.

Precious Kaunda, a Form 3 boy at the school said Chibavi CDSS uniform demands a top which is black or dark blue when it is cold and not any other colour. He said he was so thankful as he had only one sweater and the one he received would allow him to be changing.

Fika Mwang’onda, a girl at the school, said Mzuzu is generally chilly and one ought to have more than one piece of clothing on top the uniform.

“I think this is a great idea by that teacher and students of Holmfirth. They should do the same for others,” said Fika.

Second Deputy Headteacher at the school, Michael Kunyenje who is also Chairperson for the Bursary Committee, said the school had learners who were needy in many aspects and it was pleasing to see some of the students receiving warm clothing.

“It is pleasing to note that there are people out there who have the heart to share the little they may have. On behalf of the Headteacher and in my capacity as Chairperson for the Bursary Committee at this school, I would like to express heartfelt appreciation for this gesture by Mr Cheesbrough and students of Holmfirth High School,” remarked Kunyenje.

