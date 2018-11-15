Bullets ban on Airtel Top 8 maybe overturned

November 15, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Nyasa Big Bullets  has an opportunity to appeal the ban of the team from participating in  2019 Airtel Top 8 for perpetrating violence, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said .

Bullets handed lifeline

Bullets were fined K7.2 million and banned from participating in the Airtel Top 8 2019 edition folliwng the violence that erupted after the cup’s final match against Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe in July.

But FAM General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, announced in a statement that Bullets have been granted a a chance  to appeal the ruling.

“Bullets wrote the Fam Executive Committee requesting for consideration that they should appeal as the delay to submit the initial one was as a result of communication breakdown,” reads in part the FAM statement.

In August, Bullets’ appeal was rejected on the grounds that it was submitted after the 48 hours deadline.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
chimanga ChapondaKalulu WadwalaPOOR MAN FEEL IT Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
chimanga Chaponda
Guest
chimanga Chaponda

Double standards!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

A Gunda mwadya ndalama? Sizisowatu. What is special with bullets? They caused violence. We all saw it. Malawi is a sick society. A Gunda akupatsani ya fertiliser mukasiye kumudzi kumangoni

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

MUKAWALORA NSO AWA KUTELO KUSEWERANSO PA BINGU INE NDIKA TENGA INJUNCTION SURE ZACHIBWANA NDEKUTI MUKUVOMELA KUTI MU STADIUM MUZIKHA ZIWAWA ZAZIIIIIIIIIIII KUFUNA NDALAMA ZA M GATE MA ZOBA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes