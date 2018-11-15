Bullets ban on Airtel Top 8 maybe overturned

Nyasa Big Bullets has an opportunity to appeal the ban of the team from participating in 2019 Airtel Top 8 for perpetrating violence, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said .

Bullets were fined K7.2 million and banned from participating in the Airtel Top 8 2019 edition folliwng the violence that erupted after the cup’s final match against Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe in July.

But FAM General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, announced in a statement that Bullets have been granted a a chance to appeal the ruling.

“Bullets wrote the Fam Executive Committee requesting for consideration that they should appeal as the delay to submit the initial one was as a result of communication breakdown,” reads in part the FAM statement.

In August, Bullets’ appeal was rejected on the grounds that it was submitted after the 48 hours deadline.

