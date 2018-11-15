Gwamba to headline Chanco social weekend: Kelly Kay, Nepman on the lists of performers

The entertainment fever has hit the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College in Zomba as the college is geared to hold its much touted social weekend scheduled to start on Friday to Sartuday where Gwamba is expected to

perform.

Other Artists billed to perform are Macelba, Andy Seko, Nepman, Kelly kay, Janta Tiyo& Dataz, Theba Staks, Rex Di Onesmus, Nthondwa, Princes and Chanco Medley.

Speaking in an interview Chancellor College Students Union Entertainment Director Brian JB Banda said the Social weekend is expected to be unique and amazing comparing to the previous events as it is bringing different artists together.

Banda said all the preparations for the event are almost through and students from chancellor College and other colleges will have one of the best weekends ever full of maximum entertainment.

“This socials weekend will be unique and exciting from the beginning to the end, and we have concluded everything in terms of preparations.

“We will also have a cultural section, where students will have to dress according to their culture and also to showcase their cultural activities including Gule wa mkulu and different traditional foods will be on sell”, he added

According to Banda, all activities will start with Open Air Disco on Friday where everyone will participate and then on Saturday different activities will take place in the Great Hall where Charges are K1 500 standard and K 2 000 VIP

Andy Seko who is also expected to perform said he is more than prepared to dish out the best performance and students should expect fireworks.

Walking into the corridors of Chancellor College, you cannot pass without hearing students talking about the impending Social weekend which will be characterized by different activities including eating competition, Dancing Competition, Lottery show and Taekwondo among others.

One of the Students James Chanika said he is expecting a Superb Social weekend full of fun.

“After spending hours in the Library, attending classes here and then, it is now time for us to relax from the rigors of academic life through Social weekend. We are expecting nothing but to have fun”, he said.

