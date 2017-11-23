Bullets cut Wanderers’ lead to just one point: Malawi TNM Super League 

The TNM Super League title race continues to excite as second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets on Thursday beat Azam Tigers 2-0 at the Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre to stay in the hunt and cut the lead for their rivals Be Forward Wanderers to just one point.

Nelson Kanguje and Mike Mkwate scored in each half for the People’s Team to keep pressure on Wanderers.

Wanderers remain top with 58 points, but are just one point ahead of Bullets.

Bullets need to keep the pace with Wanderers, hoping the leaders will drop points so that the title battle can be in their favour.

Team manager James Chilapondwa said the Nyasa boys have shown that they are genuine title contenders after the win.

“We had to win this game in order to put pressure on the leaders,” he said.

Wanderers can restore their 4 point advantage with a win in their weekend game at Balaka Stadium, but still have their abandoned match against Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC to be replayed during the remainder of the season.

In another match Moyale Barracks beat Dwangwa United 3-2.

