Daliso Chaponda comes to Malawi with ‘my pussy my pride’: Comedy skits to have Zimbabwe, Escom, Bloodsuckers in ‘President of Laughrica’ show

Britain’s Got Talent third place finalist, Daliso Chaponda says Zimbabwe, Escom, Vampires and My Pussy My Pride are some of the comedy skits he will dish out at his 5th Presidents of Laughrica show in Malawi.

Chaponda disclosed during an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday.

The funnyman says there a lot of bizarre, crazy things happening.

“We have so many crazy, bizarre, weird things in Africa. For acomedian there are a lot of things to talk about”.

“There is a lot of stuff to make you angry, to make you afraid, so that’s what I talk about. The world is a crazy place and sadly that makes it easy to be a comedian” he says.

Chaponda jetted in the country on Wednesday with host Zimbabwean Carl Joshua Ncube ahead of the show on Friday, November 24 at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre before heading to Bingu International Convention on November 25 in Lilongwe.

“People should just come out to expect to laugh. I aim to make people laugh. Often, i make people laugh by poking but I don’t go out seeking to poke”.

“The funny things often are sensitive. I poke where I see fun”.

“Like I’m going to do jokes about Mugabe, the coup, not that I want to be next in line as Zimbabwean president but its funny”.

“Like, I’m going to poke fun at Vampire stuff not that I want to reform how people react but because it is fun” he explains.

Chaponda also talked about how tremendous signing to BBC radio is.

“It is actually astonishing, its a bigger reach than anything. When my radio show gets aired, I will be listened to by 4 million. My humuor will hit so many people”.

His Zimbabwean counterpart, Carl Joshua Ncube says he has not come to take over Daliso’s show but it is a transition of jokes.

“People who will attend are not just coming for a laugh. They are coming to witness history” says Ncube.

He points out that African comedy has a perspective never heard before and unique stories which will make it great.

“We must not look at the what is happening outside the world and feel inferior”.

“Now we have reference point like seeing Daliso on BGT, Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. Our uniqueness coupled with technical will take us far”.

Ncube says people have to hear the African narrative.

