Bushiri’s Goshen City not affected by current floods, spokesman says rumours “baseless and sensationalized”

Flooding has affected some hotels, lodges and some homes along the lakeshore recently; but Goshen City, the iconic and futuristic city being developed by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in Mangochi “has not been affected at all.”

On Friday, the National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) charged at those that have been affected in the districts of Mangochi, Salima, Nkhotakota, Karonga and Nkhata Bay, and accused them of being negligent.

NWRA public relations officer, Masozi Kasambara, highlighted that the NWRA Act provides that all settlements need to be 477 metres from the lake or river buffer zones.

And responding to some media reports that Goshen City had also been affected by the said floods, Prophet Bushiri spokesman Aubrey Kusakala described the rumours as “baseless and sensationalized” and warned those propagating the lies.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals within the media have been circulating erroneous and sensationalized claims suggesting that Goshen City has submerged due to flooding currently affecting some areas along the shores of Lake Malawi.

“We categorically refute these claims as they are devoid of truth and serve only to create unnecessary panic and distress among stakeholders.

“We would like to assure all stakeholders that Goshen City is very safe, not submerged and indeed not affected by the current floods,” Kusakala wrote in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

He said Goshen City, as a development project, is committed to transparency and accuracy in disseminating information, and “we hold those who spread falsehoods accountable for their actions.

“Therefore, this serves to warn all individuals and media outlets involved in spreading sensationalized and false information about Goshen City that any further dissemination of such misleading stories and video clips of other entities will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face the full force of the law.”

According to the statement, the administration of Goshen City urges the media to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity and responsibility.

“We remain steadfast in providing timely and accurate information to all stakeholders and will take all necessary measures to protect the reputation and integrity of Goshen City,” the statement reiterates.

