Bwalo Likule promotion excites TNM customers

Customers have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing “Bwalo Likule” promotion aimed to reward customers for supporting its growth ambitions of TNM Plc.

During the three-month promotion, three lucky winners will win a total of K30 million and share it with 60 TNM subscribers of their choice.

Speaking in a random interview with some customers in Blantyre said they are excited with the promotion more particularly with the prizes describing it as life changing.

“This promotion is a game changer. It will touch and change a lot of people’s lives unlike other promotions that changes life of an individual,” said Emily Kamanga from Chirimba.

Another Ndirande based TNM customer Alfred Butawo said Bwalo Likule promotion is well designed to enhance the culture of sharing

“TNM is enhancing the attitude of sharing which is the essential in the development of great societies. This is going to touch more lives and make a huge difference to Malawians. The airtime usage of K200 airtime that gives us an entry to stand a chance to win various fortnight and monthly cash and airtime prizes is very reasonable to everyone,” said Butao

Speaking during the launch of the promotion at Chirimba Market, Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said the winners are required to have registered their SIM cards with TNM under the current mandatory SIM registration exercise in order to redeem their prizes.

“While appreciating our customers by rewarding them with cash prizes, we would also like to promote compliance to the rules of the industry, hence this promotion will demonstrate TNM’s ability to harness and grow a sustainable, legitimate and compliant business,” he said.

Ngwenya said Bwalo Likule emphasises TNM’s obsession with customers by appreciating their loyalty to the home-grown mobile and ICT brand.

To stand a chance of winning, customers are required to use a minimum of K200 airtime or more every two weeks. During monthly draws, one lucky customer will win K10 million and will be required to split it into half, pocketing the K5 million and sharing the remainder of K5 million with 20 TNM subscribers of their choice.

Monthly winners of the K10 million prize will nominate 20 beneficiaries who will each receive K250,000 to be disbursed through TNM Mpamba in monthly instalments of K100,000, K100,000 and K50,000 in a three-month cycle. During the same period, the nominees will also be eligible to receive 100 free minutes talk-time monthly for a period of three months.

There will also be fortnightly draws during which 10 subscribers will win K100,000 and five subscribers will win K500,000. During the same fortnightly draws, 100 subscribers will also win K1,000 worth of airtime as a consolation.

All financial prizes are redeemable through TNM’s mobile money platform, Mpamba. The promotion runs from September to November 2017.

