MP Malola challenges Mia for Nkombezi Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa-Nkombezi Constituency, Lloyd Malola, has challenged Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia who comes from the same area that he failed to initiate development projects during his reign.

MP Malola made the remarks on Tuesday during a rally he organized at Ngabu in the district which was also graced by Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila.

Malola said in his shortest period as MP for the area, he has lobbied for more development projects some of which are complete, while others have already taken shape.

“Development is from the heart and not how much one has. At least by now, you should be able to appreciate that I have tried to develop the area.

“When we talk of roads, most of them such as Miseu Folo to Therere, have been upgraded. We have Lunkhwe Bridge on Nkombezi River, I have also lobbied for more potable water points from different development partners,” said Malola.

He questioned if Mia during his 10 years as MP and minister in the same area managed to do what he (Malola) had done.

“If we talk of youth empowerment, you are all witnesses of what is happening here and now. We have the Chikwawa Community Technical College under construction in our own area where the youth will be trained in several areas.

“On rural electrification, there are so many areas that have been blessed with such interventions, for example, at Mphungu and Nsomo,” he added amid ululation from the gathering.

Malola then called on the gathering to support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government for continued development.

Taking his turn, Francis Kasaila said government had lined up a number of development activities for the people of Shire Valley in addition to the continued support during different disasters that befall the area.

“Every time the Shire Valley experiences different disasters, government is always on top of things with relief items, APM has never abandoned you. Government has been there and will continue to be there for you.

“This time around we want to empower the youth so that they become independent through the community technical college under construction here,” he added.

The minister further said development was not about giving people food rations but implementing long term plans that would continuously assist the people.

“Expect more from government because very soon, Nsanje, Marka and Tengani areas will be blessed with technical colleges. We are also talking of the $250 million (about K183.7 billion) Shire Valley Transformation Program which aims at bailing out communities of the Shire Valley hunger.

“Government is also purchasing maize worth K10 billion which will be stored and used to fight looming hunger in some parts of the country. So, don’t be afraid! Nobody will die of hunger in the country as long as the APM government leads,” said Kasaila.

