Call it FDH Bank Premiership! FDH Bank plc takes over Super League with K5 billion sponsorship

FDH Bank plc has officially taken over sponsorship of Malawi’s top-flight football league with a landmark K5 billion deal that will run for five years, marking a new era for elite football in the country.

Under the agreement, the Bank will inject K1 billion per season into the league, which will now be called the FDH Bank Premiership.

The historic sponsorship was unveiled on Wednesday evening at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, where FDH Bank plc Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi, described the partnership as a bold commitment to transforming football in Malawi both on and off the pitch.

“For the first time in the history of Malawian football, the sponsorship package includes a K100 million dedicated player welfare revolving fund, designed to allow players to access loans throughout the season to support various aspects of their personal and professional development. The initiative demonstrates FDH Bank’s commitment to growing football beyond match results and league tables.”

“This attests to FDH Bank’s commitment to grow football beyond the pitch, to allow players to progress at a personal level,” said Mkulichi.

He further highlighted that this is a boost to player welfare.

“FDH Bank will also register all squad players—up to a maximum of 30 per club participating in the FDH Bank Premiership—under the FDH Basic Life Plan for the 2026 season. The life cover provides K300,000 towards funeral expenses if a covered loved one passes away. The intervention underscores the bank’s holistic approach to supporting football in Malawi,” said Mkulichi.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) President, Brigadier General Gilbert Mittawa, hailed the sponsorship as a transformative moment for the league, describing it as more than just a financial injection.

“This partnership is not merely a financial commitment; it is a powerful statement of belief in Malawian football, belief in our clubs, belief in our players, and belief in the future of our elite league. It airlifts our agenda to revive, reform and rebrand the league beyond the horizon,” said Mittawa.

He highlighted that amid global sports’ financial and structural issues, FDH Bank’s investment in football shows leadership, patriotism, and commitment to Malawi’s development.

“The Premiership remains the heartbeat of Malawian football, serving as a platform for talent discovery, community unity, and international exposure,” said Mittawa.

Guest of Honour and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Patricia Wiskes, described the sponsorship as a watershed moment for sports development in the country.

“We are deeply grateful to FDH Bank for this support, which stands as the single largest contribution we have received from the private sector. This is truly a landmark commitment. We are confident that this sponsorship will significantly transform sports in Malawi by elevating the Super League, improving the professionalism of our clubs, enhancing the welfare of our athletes, and ultimately uplifting football across the country,” said Wiskes.

The FDH Bank Premiership sponsorship brings to a close an 18-year era under TNM plc, which most recently sponsored the league with K500 million over the last two seasons.

