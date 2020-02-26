Catholic church close school in Mangochi over hijab dressing code

February 26, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 10 Comments

Catholic church in Mangochi has closed down a primary school in Mangochi over hijab dressing code disagreements.

Catholic church run school prohibit female Muslim faith learners from putting on a hijab—a gear covering the head and the neck worn by Muslim women and girls in public places.

Mangochi diocesan education secretary Felix Masamba said some Muslims went to Mpiri primary school in trucks on Monday to force authorities allow girls in hijabs learn.

The school is Catholic run.

“They came in lorries and started assaulting some learners, school Committee members and teachers,” said Masamba.

Muslim Association of Malawi’s Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said the incident was regrettable.

He said the assault of innocent people must be condemned in strongest terms.

The church also closed another school in Balaka recently over the same issue.

The Catholic church does not allow learners in its run schools put on the Muslim head gear for women.

Zamawayo
Guest
Zamawayo

Abale anga adziwanso izi Anthu amene adabweretsa nkhani ya uniform Kwa ana asukulu anali ndi zolinga zawo zabwino ndithu. 1: ana asukulu imodz amadziwana 2: ana wochokera pabanja Osaka sadziwika chifukwa onse amaoneka chimodz imodz choncho uniform imachotsa tsankho. Pasukulu sipayenera kulimbikitsa tsankho la. Zipembedzo ndi bwino mwana aliyense adzingotsata malamulo apasukuluyo. chipembedzo chili ndi malamulo ake choncho mwana aliyense opita pa sukuluyo ayeñera kutsata malamulo.osati kuchita pofuna maloto ake ai.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Trump
Guest
Trump

angokambirana basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shafi chiwaula
Guest
shafi chiwaula

penepake anzathu achisilamuwa azitha kusiyanisa pakati pa sukulu za boma ndi za mipingo angokambirana bwinobwino

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ian Gumba
Guest
Ian Gumba

Muslims are always useless minded people and warlike at the same time. Just imagine believing in someone who was eaten by a dog in day light and touching bibi daily. Will they allow Christian students eating pork at a muslim school? All over the world a muslim is no better than a pig

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bruno Brown
Guest
Bruno Brown

What if someone brought a frying pan full of pork chewing it in their full view…they cant impose their beliefs on everyone…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Why muslims are so violent?This shows how shallow minded these muslims are.Its a Catholic school and they need to abide by their rules and regulations if they want to send their children there.Its like they want to control someones house or bedroom,Shame and be condemned!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
APM Wanya
Guest
APM Wanya

These silly people. If you want your kids to wear hijab in school, either go to a government school or make your own damn schools. But you can’t come to the Catholics and force them to do something against their code. What if catholic kids went to Muslim schools and demanded to eat pork?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Myangwe
Guest
Myangwe

Midyomba please,build your own schools where you can freely put on Hijab the way you want.Stop this nonsense

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chiphwisi
Guest
Chiphwisi

Is Balaka issue catholic?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mboba
Guest
Mboba

its anglican

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago