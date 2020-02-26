Catholic church close school in Mangochi over hijab dressing code
Catholic church in Mangochi has closed down a primary school in Mangochi over hijab dressing code disagreements.
Mangochi diocesan education secretary Felix Masamba said some Muslims went to Mpiri primary school in trucks on Monday to force authorities allow girls in hijabs learn.
The school is Catholic run.
“They came in lorries and started assaulting some learners, school Committee members and teachers,” said Masamba.
Muslim Association of Malawi’s Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said the incident was regrettable.
He said the assault of innocent people must be condemned in strongest terms.
The church also closed another school in Balaka recently over the same issue.
The Catholic church does not allow learners in its run schools put on the Muslim head gear for women.
Abale anga adziwanso izi Anthu amene adabweretsa nkhani ya uniform Kwa ana asukulu anali ndi zolinga zawo zabwino ndithu. 1: ana asukulu imodz amadziwana 2: ana wochokera pabanja Osaka sadziwika chifukwa onse amaoneka chimodz imodz choncho uniform imachotsa tsankho. Pasukulu sipayenera kulimbikitsa tsankho la. Zipembedzo ndi bwino mwana aliyense adzingotsata malamulo apasukuluyo. chipembedzo chili ndi malamulo ake choncho mwana aliyense opita pa sukuluyo ayeñera kutsata malamulo.osati kuchita pofuna maloto ake ai.
angokambirana basi
penepake anzathu achisilamuwa azitha kusiyanisa pakati pa sukulu za boma ndi za mipingo angokambirana bwinobwino
Muslims are always useless minded people and warlike at the same time. Just imagine believing in someone who was eaten by a dog in day light and touching bibi daily. Will they allow Christian students eating pork at a muslim school? All over the world a muslim is no better than a pig
What if someone brought a frying pan full of pork chewing it in their full view…they cant impose their beliefs on everyone…
Why muslims are so violent?This shows how shallow minded these muslims are.Its a Catholic school and they need to abide by their rules and regulations if they want to send their children there.Its like they want to control someones house or bedroom,Shame and be condemned!!!!
These silly people. If you want your kids to wear hijab in school, either go to a government school or make your own damn schools. But you can’t come to the Catholics and force them to do something against their code. What if catholic kids went to Muslim schools and demanded to eat pork?
Midyomba please,build your own schools where you can freely put on Hijab the way you want.Stop this nonsense
Is Balaka issue catholic?
its anglican