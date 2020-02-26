Catholic church close school in Mangochi over hijab dressing code

Catholic church in Mangochi has closed down a primary school in Mangochi over hijab dressing code disagreements.

Mangochi diocesan education secretary Felix Masamba said some Muslims went to Mpiri primary school in trucks on Monday to force authorities allow girls in hijabs learn.

The school is Catholic run.

“They came in lorries and started assaulting some learners, school Committee members and teachers,” said Masamba.

Muslim Association of Malawi’s Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said the incident was regrettable.

He said the assault of innocent people must be condemned in strongest terms.

The church also closed another school in Balaka recently over the same issue.

The Catholic church does not allow learners in its run schools put on the Muslim head gear for women.

