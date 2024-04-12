Catholic Nun abducted in Zomba: Assaulted, tortured and left helpless because of her religion

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has expressed shock and dismay over a sad incident where a Catholic nun was abducted in Zomba yesterday by an unknown occupant of a car that stopped for her pretending to be good Samaritans.

In a statement released by ECM today, the nun was assaulted and tortured by the occupants of the car who took her to a destination beyond where she was intending to go.

The statement says in the course of assaulting her, the assailants told the Catholic nun that the assault was due to the fact that they do not subscribe to her faith and to her identity as a Religious.

The assailants went further and demonstrated their intolerance by forcefully removing and throwing out the Rosary and the Cross she was wearing thus leaving her hurt, helpless and traumatized.

The Catholic body says in recent Pastoral Letter, ‘The Sad story of Malawi,’ the Bishops warned Malawians against developing tendencies that demonstrate Religious intolerance adding that the Constitution provides for freedom of worship.

Meanwhile, the Moslem Association of Malawi (Mam) says it expects police to probe the abduction and assault of a Catholic nun in Zomba yesterday.

Spokesperson of the association, Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, says religious intolerance has no place in a democratic setting such as Malawi.

Sheikh Chabulika has since requested that police investigate the matter quickly to establish truth and the law should be updated.

“I have read the statement by our brother(s) and sisters of the Catholic (Church). These issues of religious intolerance and the hate of other people’s faiths are rampant nowadays in our country, which is not acceptable,” said Sheikh Chabulika of the Mam.

