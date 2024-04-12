Fredokiss wants to run again for Zingwangwa-Soche Constituency: Will he make this time?

Rapper, entreprenuer and youth activist Penjani Kalua, commonly known as Fredokiss, has announced that he will contest again as a Member of Parliament in the 2025 elections in Zingwangwa-Soche Constituency, formerly known as Blantyre City South Constituency. Fredokiss, son of prominent politician Kamlepo Kalua, lost the 2019 elections to Noel Lipipa, the incumbent Member of Parliament.

Fredokiss made a declaration of interest to contest through his official Facebook page.

“Just to make it official! I am excited to announce my candidacy for Member of Parliament in 2025, representing Blantyre, Zingwangwa-Soche Constituency! Together, let’s work towards a brighter future for our community,” he posted.

Fredokiss who is also the National Youth Director for the UTM Party contested as an independent candidate in the 2019 elections.

