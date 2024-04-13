Justice minister Mvalo, Malawi High Commission in SA discuss the plight of Malawians in South Africa

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has discussed with officials from Malawi High Commission in South Africa the plight of Malawians living in the Rainbow nation.

Mvalo and his team made a courtesy call today to Malawi High Commissioner in the Republic of South Africa, Stella Ndau.

The minister’s team and the High Commissioner’s team discussed a number of legal challenges Malawians living in South Africa face and they included human trafficking and some cases of Malawians living in South Africa that come in conflict with the law.

The minister earlier this week led a delegation that went to South Africa to attend the Johannesburg Arbitration Week (JAW).

The Malawi Law Society, representing Malawi at the JAW, signed Alliance Charter alongside nine other countries that seeks to facilitate the establishment of a regional seat of International Arbitration.

