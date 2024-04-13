MRA to introduce drones to monitor those who smuggles goods in the country

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says it is planning to roll out drones in June this year to monitor those who smuggle goods across the country.

MRA spokesperson Steven Kapoloma has confirmed the development saying the move will complement additional roadblocks which are already in function.

On the same development, Kapoloma said that MRA is happy that the amount of revenue Dedza border is generating has now risen from K4 billion per month in 2023 to over K13 billion per month this year.

He attributed the development to the opening of new offices they are receiving over 800 trucks carrying goods.

He also said they have introduced additional road blocks and in June they will roll out drones to monitor those smuggling goods across the country.

