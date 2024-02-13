CCAP Nkhoma Synod meets Chakwera, says his SONA was eloquent and thought provoking

The CCAP Nkhoma Synod has hailed President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for delivering an eloquent and thought provoking, State of the Nation Address (SONA), that has re kindled hope for the Malawi nation.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace on Monday when the Synod’s new leadership paid a courtesy call on President Chakwera, CCAP Nkhoma Synod Moderator Reverend Masona Tembo Kaluluma said the recent SONA acknowledged all challenges being faced by Malawians and also outlined remedies to correct them.

Rev Tembo praised President Chakwera for governing Malawi using biblical principles underpinned by love and unity.

He also hailed Chakwera for not losing his sight on development, despite facing a myriad of challenges from some quarters of society.

“Those who continue to speak negatively about your administration will continue to do so by choice,” he emphasized.

Reverend Tembo thanked Chakwera for introducing the Mega Farms Initiative which he says will help in eradicating hunger in the country.

He also expressed gratitude to the President for granting the Clergy an opportunity to access loans at National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

“This has eased pressure when we used to get loans from the banks,” he said.

Reverend Tembo also asked the President to consider re demarcating some constituencies in the central region to ensure fair distribution of development activities.

In his remarks, President Chakwera said government and the church are all servants of God serving his people.

President Chakwera thanked the Synod leadership for deciding to meet him and share notes on various issues affecting Malawi.

“I am always grateful whenever you come like this to see me,” he said.

He then thanked the church for partnering his administration to help realize Malawi’s Vision 2063 Agenda.

The president also praised the church for calling on people to pray at this time when the country is experiencing erratic rain patterns.

