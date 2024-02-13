Bad news for Malawi as the charming US ambassador Young to Malawi Young retires

US Ambassador to Malawi David Young has retired after an illustrious 34-year career in the public service.

Young is familiar to most Malawians for embracing the Malawian culture and traditions, including eating chips fried in the open popularly known as chapachiwaya.

A statement from the US Embassy in Malawi says the retirement is with immediate effect.

“Serving as U.S. Ambassador to Malawi has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

“I am proud of our work together to save lives and change lives for good, and I know the US-Malawi partnership will continue to endure.

“America ndi Malawi ndi Pachibale. I want to help make a difference educating and inspiring future leaders and want to begin this next season of service now,” says Young as quoted in the statement.

Amy Diaz has since assumed duties as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy until a successor is nominated by the White House, confirmed by the Senate, and arrives in Malawi, according to the statement.