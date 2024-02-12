Chaos reigns high in parley as Speaker recognizes Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition

The Speaker wanted confirmation from the opposition if the resolution by the Business Committee were a true reflection of what has been shared in the house.

In a suprise of events, Thyolo Thava legislature, Mary Navicha stood as a Leader of Opposition but the Speaker denied her to contribute saying there are still issues of her party at the court and therefore recognizes Nankhumwa as a leader of opposition.

Navicha insisted wanting to speak a development which prompted Speaker of Parliament to invoke Standing Order 105.

This did not go well with the Democratic Progressive Party legislatures who stood in support of Navicha prompting the Speaker to give Standing Order 105 to the members.

Parliament resumed sitting after a while when the speaker Catherine Gotani Hara again announced that Mary Navicha will be allowed to confirm the communication she had earlier made on the outcomes of the business committee prior to the Parliament pmeeting.

Gotani Hara, however, says Navicha will only do so after the leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has spoken and that she (Navicha) will speak as leader of DPP in the house.

This did not please the DPP side who stood singing songs on top of their voices.

Meanwhile Speaker Hara has adjourned the house prematurely till Tuesday.

Reported by Fazilla Tembo-Nyasa Times

