CDEDI demonstration to proceed as expected despite threats and opposition

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has announced that its highly anticipated demonstration will proceed as planned today, despite reports of potential disruptions from panga-wielding thugs and efforts by the Lilongwe City Council to halt the protest. CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has vowed that the protest will continue, stating that the organization will not be intimidated by these threats or interference.

In a press briefing earlier today, Namiwa reaffirmed the group’s commitment to address pressing national issues, including the ongoing fuel crisis and electoral integrity. “We will not be deterred by the violence being incited by certain individuals, nor by the attempts from the Lilongwe City Council to block our right to peaceful assembly,” Namiwa said. “The demonstration will go ahead as planned. We stand firm in our cause for the people of Malawi.”

Reports surfaced yesterday of individuals wielding pangas, a machete-like weapon, allegedly being mobilized to intimidate protestors and prevent them from marching. It is unclear who is behind these actions, but local authorities have confirmed they are investigating the matter. In addition, the Lilongwe City Council has sought to prevent the demonstration, claiming it poses a security risk and could disrupt the city’s operations. However, CDEDI has countered these claims, accusing the District Commissioner, Lawford Palani, of political interference and overstepping his legal authority.

“We have full legal rights to protest, and any attempt to block our efforts is unlawful,” Namiwa added. “This is a peaceful demonstration, and we are determined to carry it out without violence or disruption.”

The protests, endorsed by opposition parties, aim to demand the resignation of Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola and MERA CEO Henry Kachaje due to the ongoing fuel shortages that have plagued the country. Additionally, protestors are calling on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to ensure that Smartmatic technology is not used in the 2025 elections unless further assurances are made regarding its security and transparency.

Despite the threats of violence and the pushback from local authorities, CDEDI has vowed that the objectives and route of the protest remain unchanged. The group is calling for Malawians to unite and peacefully demand accountability from the government, with a firm message that the government’s attempts to suppress the voice of the people will not succeed.

“We will march for change today, just as we have done in the past,” said Namiwa. “This is a critical moment for Malawi, and we cannot afford to back down. We will continue to fight for a better, more transparent future for our country.”

As the demonstration draws near, security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of both protestors and the general public. Authorities have urged both sides to remain peaceful and avoid any escalation of violence.

The protest is set to begin in central Lilongwe at 10:00 AM, and it is expected to draw thousands of participants. Despite the attempts to disrupt the event, CDEDI remains steadfast in its resolve, promising that the demonstration will proceed as expected and send a clear message to the government.

