Central Medical Stores Trust donates K22m drugs to Mangochi District Hospital

Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) has donated drugs and medical equipment worth K22 million to Mangochi District Hospital to beef up the facility’s stocks following the fire accident that destroyed part of the hospital mid April this year.

Presenting the donation on Monday, CMST Chief Executive Officer, Feston Kaupa said the Trust had thought of responding to the fire accident since Mangochi is one of the big hospitals in Malawi that serve a lot of people.

Kaupa said although the donation would not end all the challenges the hospital faced in drug and equipment stocks, it would give the hospital some breathing space for a while.

“Mangochi District Hospital is one of our big customers and we are not giving this donation just because we have a lot but because we have the spirit of helping,” Kaupa said.

Director for Zomba Hospital, Matthias Joshua, who represented the Principal Secretary for Health hailed CMST for the donation saying it was pleasing to note that since the accident occurred the hospital had received assistance from various partners.

Joshua said the financial and kind support the hospital had received had kept the facility running and that the coming in of CMST would push Mangochi District Hospital further forward in its service delivery.

Mangochi District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Henry Chibowa said the hospital would continue to make the best use of the resources available to offer the best services to the people of Mangochi.

Chibowa also disclosed that College of Medicine and Society of Medical Doctors had raised K28million and K6million respectively to help the hospital get its services running.

Fire gutted part of the integrated ward of the hospital on April 15, this year destroying medical equipment and drugs worth millions of kwacha.

