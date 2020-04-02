Chakwera brands Mutharika ‘interim’ president of Malawi: ‘90 days left for him’
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has dared President Peter Mutharika calling him an ‘interim’ president who has 90 days left to be on the seat of power unless he secures a fresh mandate in the presidential elections tentatively slated for July 2 2020.
Chakwera said this in a special address to the nation televised on Wednesday evening.
“Mutharika is an interim president, because the Constitutional Court ruling gave his presidency 150 days on February 3, so now he only has 90 days left,” said Chakwera.
He accused Mutharika that he has taken several drastic measures to avoid meeting the electorate again on July 2 – except if it is on a playing field skewed steeply to his own advantage.
“Let me be clear: no matter who Mr. Mutharika fires or hires, no matter what country he hires them from, we will not allow anyone to give him another stole victory in this country,” said Chakwera.
Mutharika won the last year’s election with only 38.5% of the vote, just ahead of Chakwera’s 35.4% but the constitutional court ruled on 3 February that his victory was unconstitutional because the constitution demanded that the president be elected by a majority, defined as 50% of the electorate plus one vote.
The court also ruled that the Malawi Electoral Commission was incompetent in its handling of the elections and ordered parliament to chart a course forward for it. The legislators said that the entire commission should be fired.
Chakwera claimed that the fresh elections are already being “manipulated.”
He said: “We cannot have a fair election if the same Commissioners who ruined last year’s elections conduct this year’s fresh elections. That’s why I have joined forces with my alliance partners to stop these Commissioners from conducting another election in this country.”
Chakwera said MEC is not the only institution of the state that is a threat against a free and fair election.
“The National Registration Bureau, the National Intelligence Bureau, ADMARC, the High Court, and the Malawi Defence Force have all been targeted by the DPP to infiltrate them and use them to rig the fresh elections and to stop our ability to stop it,” he said.
Chakwera also echoed claims by group of concerned youths in the party alleging a rigging plot.
“I have even seen evidence from highly placed sources that elements within the State House plan to spy on telephone communications between citizens during the coming campaign. So, we must all be vigilant and expose every criminal attempt to rig this election,” said Chakwera.
Chakwera in his address also urged people to resist acts of some unscrupulous individuals who are allegedly confiscating national identity cards in exchange of loans from the government.
He has called on community leaders, traditional authorities, parliamentarians and ward councillors in the country to form community security teams to respond swiftly to the acts.
“Do not wait for international donors to defend your birthright, nor should you wait for the police and the government to do it, because none of them have lifted a finger to stop this. It is we, as citizens, who must organise ourselves to defend our birthright,” he said.
Continued Chakwera: “So, from now on, everywhere these criminals arrive to offer us money in exchange for our National IDs, we must send them a clear message that our citizenship is not for sale.”
Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani, who is also government spokesperson, described the allegations as “unfounded and junk talk.”
Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani also dismissed the rigging allegations, saying they lack substantive evidence and that opposition has always had such accusations every time the country approaches an election.
Whether anyone likes it or not APM is interim president by virtue of the 2029 May 21 presidential election being annulled by the ConCourt. In fact I call him Acting President because he will vacate the seat come June/July. APM is trying every trick in the book to cling on to power and this begs the question as to who, really, is desperate for power. One day he appoints new Army Officers, promotes one two undeserving personel,, reshuffles the cabinet and blotting it in the process, invites foreign spies, etc, etc. To most plunderers of taxpayers money Chakwera may appear… Read more »
eeeeee bwanawa nde upulezident sakugona nawo tulo
What 90 days kkklkk. Theres Corona virus. Kodi you politicians want to kill Malawians.
Chakwera is so desparate for countrys leadership. Any loss is attributed to rigging. What he doesnt tell his supportes is that the ConCourt didnt say there was rigging. They said massive irregularities, which dont necessarily equal rigging.
Learn to give respect to the office.
The Lord rewards those that are humble, and uplifts those He sees fit. I thought Mr Chakwera was a humble down to earth Man of GOD, now its proving that he is not he badly wants to be the President of Malawi and he has no respect for the sitting President because he feels he is better. Unfortunately GOD hates the proud and arrogant, you are yet to face a painful defeat this time around because of your behaviour. Lawyers and Judges, social media and other social commentators dont appoint people into Presidential positions, it is the masses that are… Read more »
Eeeeeeish, koma Chakwera just wait ngati Mulungu wakukana amakhala kuti wakukana basi, Akakufuna amakhala wakufunanso koma phuma lake ili mmmmmm, upulesidentiwu si mayitanidwe anu chifukwa mdalitso wako munthu sangakubere. Apa zikuonetsa kuti mwayamba kale kutaya mtima zoti mungawine. Ndipo simukuonetsa zipatso ngatidi ndinu munthu wa Mulungu okuti munali m’busa. Ndiye kuti tikhulupiliredi zimamveka chaka chatha chija kuti kumpingoko mmanyenga azikazi a weni??
I can’t beleive no one is taking drastic major to stop the sane crooks from conducting elections am talking of pac and others. Will pac allow this to go on?
KKKKKKKK !! This Career Opposition Leader is crazy. Can’t he see that his crocodile party will never rule Malawi. Msundwe thugs have erased the little popularity which MCP had.
National address or addressing supporters of MCP- UTM alliance? Koma u president taufunisitsa. Only God allows a person to be president of a nation. Otherwise how much effort you put, if God says no it is no.