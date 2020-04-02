Mbakuwaku president Kuwani pays K2m nomination fees for Malawi fresh polls
Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) has become the first presidential hopeful to pay K2 million nomination fees to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in preparation for the nomination process on April 23 for the fresh presidential elections slated for July 2 2020.
Kuwani also contested for the May 21 2019 presidential race when he featured Archibald Kalawang’oma as his running mate.
The Mbakuwaku leader confirmed paying his fees and that he will present nomination papers to run in the fresh elections.
Three other presidential aspirants collected nomination forms in preparation and that includes Ras Chikomeni Chirwa who failed to contest as an independent presidential candidate in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.
MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said apart from Chikomeni, independent presidential aspirant Smart Swira and New Republican Party.
Chikomeni and Swira’s nomination were rejected by MEC in last year’s polls after they failed to pay the K2 million nomination fees and had inadequate signatures of people nominating them. Each presidential aspirant is required to have 10 people nominating them in each of the country’s 28 districts.
In the case of Swira, he also failed to present a running mate during the nominations.
The nomination papers are available for collection at MEC offices in Blantyre starting and that the fee has to be deposited through the bank before presentation of nomination papers.
The submission of the nomination papers will be on 23rd and 24th April.
Komatu amaziba kuti ndalama zimenezi? This time awina ameneyu.kkkkkk
LOOKING AT THIS GUY ‘S FACE, ONE WOULD AUTOMATICALLY TELL THAT HE IS MENTALLY DISTURBED . ANABADWANSO WOPANDA MANYADZI. HAD A PRIVILEGE TO CHART WITH HIS WIFE AT SOME POINT , SHE COMPLAINED THAT HE ACTS LIKE A CLOWN .
All the best dancer Kuwani
LET US BE SERIOUS, WHY NOT ASSIST THE NEEDY .
NGAKHALE KUTI ALIYENSE ALI NDI UFULU WA NDALAMA ZAKE, KOMA ZINAZI NDI SHOW OFF.
JUST ALLOW 2 CANDIDATES TO COMPETE TO AVOID THE ISSUE OF RE RUN IN CASE NO CANDIDATE GETS 50plus one votes.