Mbakuwaku president Kuwani pays K2m nomination fees for Malawi fresh polls

Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) has become the first presidential hopeful to pay K2 million nomination fees to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in preparation for the nomination process on April 23 for the fresh presidential elections slated for July 2 2020.

Kuwani also contested for the May 21 2019 presidential race when he featured Archibald Kalawang’oma as his running mate.

The Mbakuwaku leader confirmed paying his fees and that he will present nomination papers to run in the fresh elections.

Three other presidential aspirants collected nomination forms in preparation and that includes Ras Chikomeni Chirwa who failed to contest as an independent presidential candidate in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said apart from Chikomeni, independent presidential aspirant Smart Swira and New Republican Party.

Chikomeni and Swira’s nomination were rejected by MEC in last year’s polls after they failed to pay the K2 million nomination fees and had inadequate signatures of people nominating them. Each presidential aspirant is required to have 10 people nominating them in each of the country’s 28 districts.

In the case of Swira, he also failed to present a running mate during the nominations.

The nomination papers are available for collection at MEC offices in Blantyre starting and that the fee has to be deposited through the bank before presentation of nomination papers.

The submission of the nomination papers will be on 23rd and 24th April.

