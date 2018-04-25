Chakwera, Kaliwo rift grows as MCP rules out mediation

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says the party has not engaged the ‘rebel’ secretary general Gustave Kaliwo and others, saying the party told the court it was withdrawing the case on tactical legal point.
In an interview, MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the MCP told the High Court last week that it was withdrawing the case against Kaliwo to avoid embarrassment during cross examination which Kaliwo had prepared for.
“The truth is there is no such thing (mediation). As a matter of fact, the Kaliwos just wanted to embarass Dr. Lazarus Chakwera through the cross examination seeing they would not win the case. So we tactfully withdraw the case and that infuriated the Kaliwo Camp. It’s not true there is mediation attempt,” said Mkaka.
MCP lawyers told the High Court in Lilongwe that the party was withdrawing a case in which Chakwera obtained an injunction stopping Kaliwo from calling for an emergency convention.
In April 2017, Kaliwo called for a convention that was supposed to be held from July 7 to 9, 2017 with a claim that that the growing concerns among MCP district chairpersons necessitated a convention for resolutions.
But in June last year, Chakwera and the party obtained an injunction against the planned convention with an argument that Kaliwo was supposed to formally put across to the party’s national executive committee the request by the district chairpersons.
The High Court asked the MCP lawyer Titus Mvalo to make a formal request on the discontinuance of the case.
Koma guys Santana amageya mwano, mpakana anthu wokapanga mademo akuti ‘AKUKAGUBA PRERETE!’ kkkkkkk
Unbelievable., withdrawing a case because you can’t answer legitimate questions? Chakwera are you Chagwa? What are you thinking? You’re making things worse.
This is laughable. Chakwera lied there was mediation in order to avoid cross-examination. Chakwera is a complete joke.
So, Chakwera is running away from cross-examination. What is he fearing? It means he is the one in the in the wrong.
Santana inu zilankhulani za chilimalism nde hurricane callista ife a mcp z anthu zili bwino bwino, achina kaliwo ndi msowoya palibe akwapanga support kuchokela kuma member a mcp, pamene chipani chanu chili pamoto mwagawikana,mmasewela ndi munthu wa mulungu Dr chakwela
That’s the naive and clueless MCP i know. Very immature, dictatorial and inexperienced. How do you get a court injunction and yet be ‘afraid’ to defend your case in the same case for the sake of avoiding embarassment!!!!!? Do you expect to challenge to just vanish or solve itself like that? Ma Zoba inu ndithu.
Negotiations are important in politics. The winning team is that of so called rebels.MCP will lose the 2019 elections
Nanunso inuuuuuuuu what is it will the rebels win? Maloto a chumbaaaaaaaaa!!
