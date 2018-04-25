Chakwera, Kaliwo rift grows as MCP rules out mediation

April 25, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says the party has not engaged the ‘rebel’ secretary general Gustave Kaliwo and others, saying the party told the court it was withdrawing the case on tactical legal point.

Kaliwo (left)  and Mkaka:  No mediation

In an interview, MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the MCP told the High Court last week that it was withdrawing the case against Kaliwo to avoid embarrassment during cross examination which Kaliwo had prepared for.

“The truth is there is no such thing (mediation). As a matter of fact, the Kaliwos just wanted to embarass Dr. Lazarus Chakwera through the cross examination seeing they would not win the case. So we tactfully withdraw the case and that infuriated the Kaliwo Camp. It’s not true there is mediation attempt,” said Mkaka.

MCP lawyers told the High Court in Lilongwe that the party was withdrawing a case in which Chakwera obtained an injunction stopping Kaliwo from calling for an emergency convention.

In April 2017, Kaliwo called for a convention that was supposed to be held from July 7 to 9, 2017 with a claim that that the growing concerns among MCP district chairpersons necessitated a convention for resolutions.

But in June last year, Chakwera and the party obtained  an injunction against the planned convention with an argument that Kaliwo was supposed to formally put across to the party’s national executive committee the request by the district chairpersons.

The High Court asked the MCP lawyer Titus Mvalo to make a formal request on the discontinuance of the case.

 

silica gell
Guest
silica gell

Koma guys Santana amageya mwano, mpakana anthu wokapanga mademo akuti 'AKUKAGUBA PRERETE!' kkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Yaya
Guest
Yaya

Unbelievable., withdrawing a case because you can't answer legitimate questions? Chakwera are you Chagwa? What are you thinking? You're making things worse.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Truth or DARE
Guest
Truth or DARE

This is laughable. Chakwera lied there was mediation in order to avoid cross-examination. Chakwera is a complete joke.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
MaLALA
Guest
MaLALA

So, Chakwera is running away from cross-examination. What is he fearing? It means he is the one in the in the wrong.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
kotakota mtalamo
Guest
kotakota mtalamo

Santana inu zilankhulani za chilimalism nde hurricane callista ife a mcp z anthu zili bwino bwino, achina kaliwo ndi msowoya palibe akwapanga support kuchokela kuma member a mcp, pamene chipani chanu chili pamoto mwagawikana,mmasewela ndi munthu wa mulungu Dr chakwela

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Luba
Guest
Luba

That's the naive and clueless MCP i know. Very immature, dictatorial and inexperienced. How do you get a court injunction and yet be 'afraid' to defend your case in the same case for the sake of avoiding embarassment!!!!!? Do you expect to challenge to just vanish or solve itself like that? Ma Zoba inu ndithu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Daniel
Guest
Daniel

Negotiations are important in politics. The winning team is that of so called rebels.MCP will lose the 2019 elections

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central

Nanunso inuuuuuuuu what is it will the rebels win? Maloto a chumbaaaaaaaaa!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
santana
Guest
santana
Where else will the case be sorted out if not the court they are withdrawing from? You are embarrassed in cross-examination only if you don't have facts. Chakwera should go and answer questions, why is he afraid? These delays will affect preparations for elections. But you are clever when talking about Chilima and his boss. The two guys who have never said anything yet you say they have formed camps. Call it Callista-APM camp or APM-Winiko camps. Tell me one statement from the two which shows they are in different camps. @Steve Nhlane, how do you feel after the VP… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central
Santana everybody is aware that as far as Peter is concerned, he can never drop the two guys as per the demand! What Malawians are trying to do is to create a record of issues where Peter has failed to act divisively and has shown arrogance of high magnitude! That record is very bad in as far as his legacy is concerned…………………………………………………………………………………..!! Why not just do what people are saying? What does Peter loose if he does that? After all, why are officials from the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Finance in the blank about K4.5 billion?… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chifundo
Guest
Chifundo

Asaa which ministers are going to resign????? These so called CSOs are big time jokers

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago

