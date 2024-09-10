Chakwera meets business leaders from Lower Shire, assures them of steady completion of key projects

President Lazarus Chakwera has assured the business community in the Lower Shire that government efforts to develop the area and make it more conducive for business, are at an advanced stage following the coming in of major financial institutions including the World Bank.

President Chakwera made the remarks when he and the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera hosted local business entities to an interactive luncheon, at Nchalo Golf Club on Monday.

The Malawi leader emphasized that plans are under way to develop the railway line in Nsanje beyond Marka for example, as one way of facilitating movement, thereby stimulating the economy.

President Chakwera added that the East Bank Road will also be refurbished as it is in need of repair.

He stressed however that beyond the infrastructural developments, the Chakwera administration wishes to work collaboratively with the business community to truly make a mark.

Mr M Kodo – Overall Business Representative of the Lower Shire Business Community – thanked President Chakwera for the developments his administration is undertaking thus far, but lamented water challenges plaguing the area, which have been exacerbated by climate change and its corresponding natural effects, such as flooding.

Meanwhile business representative Kulinji Kulinji bemoaned the lack of banking institutions in the area, highlighting that more financial institutions are a catalyst to development and would complement business ventures.

President Chakwera has however assured the business community that government will work earnestly and diligently to address these challenges.

Also in attendance during the engagement were Min of Information, Hon Moses Kunkuyu; Min of Energy, Hon Ibrahim Matola and Deputy Minister of Local Government, Hon. Owen Chomanika

His Excellency continues is four day tour of the Lower Shire on Tuesday when he will be inspecting works at the Shire Valley Transformation Project among other development activities in the area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!