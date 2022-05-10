Chakwera meets Chilima over reviving economy

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera today, Tuesday, surprised civil servants at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe where he worked from morning until government knock off time at 4:30pm.

Writing on his face book wall, President Chakwera said he dedicated his time exclusively to one major issue affecting Malawians: the economy.

He said he held a meeting with the Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima to exchange notes on how to align the progress the president made on charting a recovery path for Malawi when he met the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director in the USA two months ago and the progress the Vice President himself made in lobbying for support for that recovery plan when he met the International Development Finance Corporation’s CEO in the USA two weeks ago.

“Following today’s meeting, I have also invited the Vice President to join me for my regular meeting with the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Reserve Bank tomorrow morning, where we will make further progress on designing solutions for the problems in the economy, as well as preparing for the visit by a team from the IMF coming up later this month,” says Chakwera.

He said in pursuit of the economic recovery plan his administration has put in place, he met Ms. Colleen Zamba who oversees the operations of the Presidential Delivery Unit in my office and gave her instructions for conducting a series of Delivery Labs next month focused on removing existing bottlenecks that are hindering or delaying the implementation of investments and the growth of business in the private sector.

He said there is no medicine his administration is not prepared to administer to Malawi’s ailing economy in order to bring about recovery in the long term, even if it means swallowing some bitter pills in the short term.

