MBS destroys uncertified weighing scales

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has destroyed 357 scales in the southern region that were not in line with standards set by the bureau.

Public Relations Officer for the bureau, Monica Khombe, says plans are under way to go and destroy 339 scales in the central region and additional 253 scales in the northern region.

She added that the bureau found out that some measuring instruments on the market were uncertified.

“This exercise is taking place because we found that some traders were using uncertified instruments in different markets across the country. This is a big problem in the country and it results in buyers being duped and sellers also being cheated sometimes,” explained Khombe.

The bureau provides metrology services for verification and calibration of weighing and measuring instruments as highlighted by Director of Metrology Services, Thomas Senganimalunje.

“These services are offered to protect consumers from unfair trading practices through measurements. In addition, the need for accuracy in measurements being undertaken is of paramount importance in assuring and maintaining quality,” stressed Senganimalunje.

Most of the weighing scales were confiscated from meat markets.

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) was established in 1972 by the Act of Parliament. The Act was revised in 2012.

