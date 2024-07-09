Chakwera to preside over SACAU Annual Conference tomorrow

President Lazarus Chakwera will tomorrow preside over the opening of the Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions (SACAU) Annual Conference scheduled to take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (NASFAM) and the Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) have organized the conference, which will attract participation from various farmer clubs and organizations in Malawi and other Southern African countries.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, NASFAM Communications Manager Karen Nyasulu said the conference will explore critical topics such as technological innovations in agriculture, climate solutions, and opportunities for young agripreneurs.

Nyasulu disclosed that the annual SACAU Conference will be held under the theme “Putting Farmers at the Centre of Climate Resilience through Multi-Stakeholder Cooperation.”

“This event will provide a platform for stakeholders in the agricultural sector to engage in meaningful discussions, foster networking opportunities, and explore potential collaborations,” he said.

According to Nyasulu, SACAU plays a vital role in representing the interests of farmers across southern Africa, focusing on agricultural development, policy advocacy, and the promotion of sustainable farming practices.

Since he assumed office, President Chakwera has repeatedly preached about the need to make agriculture more attractive to young farmers and creating decent employment opportunities in rural areas could reverse the migration of young people to cities and abroad.

He believes that youth migration to urban centres increases the burden on African cities and leads to the proliferation of slums.

Hence, President Chakwera believes that agriculture can unlock potential of the sector in providing decent employment and improved livelihoods by encouraging and increasing youth participation in agribusiness as self-employed and employers of fellow young people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!