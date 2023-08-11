Chakwera urges MUST leadership to initiate Climate Change Research Centre establishment

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has urged the leadership of the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) to consider initiating a Climate Change Research Centre, which would bring together experts from various disciplines to develop innovative solutions to the country’s socioeconomic problems.

Speaking at the university’s fourth congregation on Friday, Chakwera stressed that Malawi needs innovative solutions that promote sustainability and resilience in the context of its unique vulnerabilities to climate disasters.

“This centre can then collaborate with government agencies and non-governmental organizations to implement practical interventions that safeguard our environment and protect the most vulnerable communities. This Climate Change Research Centre would actually go well with the establishment of a Community Impact Program, encouraging students, faculty, and staff to actively participate in projects that address pressing societal challenges emanating from such disasters.

“These are the kinds of innovation that will keep MUST on the frontlines of national development and sustain its supremacy as a bastion of prestigious learning,” said the President.

Chakwera also commended the institution for exploring diverse mechanisms for generating resources independent of government support.

He cited the ceramics studio, which he said stands as a testament to Malawi’s commitment to exploring diverse forms of artistic expression, as the beautiful ceramic pieces produced by our students showcase their immense talent and creativity.

According to the Malawi leader, if put to good use, the investments in the development of talent will pay great economic dividends, as they hold the promise of producing graduates who will transition our economy from net consumption to net production thereby taking citizens closer to the realization of our Malawi 2063 Vision of becoming a self-reliant nation.

Turning to the graduates, Chakwera challenged them to use the opportunity and responsibility they have to innovate and create enterprises and industries.

He added that the graduates have the opportunity and responsibility to strengthen the capacity of our institutions or organizations.

“You have the opportunity and responsibility to grow Malawi’s economy by turning your skills into commercial brands. You have the opportunity and responsibility to put Malawi on the map by outperforming other nationalities wherever you go.

“You have the opportunity and responsibility to serve your country with integrity, dedication, and sacrifice. You have the opportunity and responsibility to do great and unimaginable things.

“In fact, for anyone who graduates from MUST, greatness is a must,” he said.

