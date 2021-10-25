Chief, another nabbed for possessing Pangolin in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody Group Village Headman Maundu whose real name is Witnes Saikonde, 49, and Rashid White Jusa, 55, for illegal possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110(b)of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

The two were arrested on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Nkambiri Trading Centre, according to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sun-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

She said the arrest followed a tip that members of the community offered to officers at Masuku Police Unit that the said suspects were possessing the listed species (pangolin) and were heading to Nkambiri Trading Centre on their Lifo motorcycle to sell it.

The officers traced the duo and arrested them at Nkambiri Trading Centre. The officers also found the dead Pangolin, which was hidden in a black laptop bag, she said.

The duo who comes from Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi claimed to have acquired the Pangolin from Mozambique, which died along the way.

The suspects will appear before court soon.

“Meanwhile, Police wish to thank members of the general public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district,” said the PRO in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

