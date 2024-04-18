Chikopa sworn in as Deputy Chief Justice: Becomes first Malawian to occupy the office

President Lazarus Chakwera has, today, sworn in Justice Lovemore Chikopa as the Deputy Chief Justice, automatically becoming the first person in the history of Malawi to hold this position newly established in the Constitution three years ago.

In his speech today at State House in Lilongwe, Chakwera thanked the judiciary, under the guide of Chief Justice Mzikamanda, for successfully completing the functional review that resulted in Justice Chikopa’s commendation to him for this appointment.

“Being somewhat of a student of judicial history, I dare say that you could not have recommended a more worthy candidate for this post. His career as a jurist and expert in matters of jurisprudence is as stellar and distinguished as the luminosity of his mind, the integrity of his character, the gravitas of his disposition, and the incandescence of his patriotism.

“Not only am I honoured to see him crowned with this well-deserved accolade, but I call on all Malawians to wish him well, to support him, and to accord his office as Deputy Chief Justice all the submission and regard thereto appertaining,” he said.

Chakwera has since congratulated Chikopa for this achievement.

As a matter of background, Justice Chikopa holds Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University of Malawi which he obtained in 1987 and a Master of Business Administration degree obtained in 2021 from the University of Zambia.

Justice Chikopa joined the Judiciary in 1998 as Principal Resident Magistrate and later rose to the rank of Chief Resident Magistrate. He was appointed Judge of the High Court in 2000 and Justice of Appeal in 2012.

Before joining the Judiciary, he worked as State Advocate in the Ministry of Justice and later worked for Small Enterprise Development of Malawi (SEDOM) before joining the office of the Ombudsman as Principal Investigations Officer.

Justice Chikopa is the Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal and is also the Chairperson of the Performance Appraisal and Communication Committees within the Judiciary.

He becomes the first Deputy Chief Justice of the Malawi Judiciary since the Constitution was amended to provide for the office of the Deputy Chief Justice. His appointment is in accordance with section 111 (2) of the Constitution of Malawi.

