Chakwera gets offensive in promoting agriculture, tourism and mining: Announces ATM week from 19th to 27th April at BICC.

President Lazarus Chakwera has engaged Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule and Minister of Mining, Monica Chang’anamuno and has been was briefed on the preparations for ATM promotion week, scheduled to take place from April 19th to 27th at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

In an interview after the meeting, Kawale said that the ATM Promotion Week will showcase investment opportunities within the Ministry of Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining. He added that Ministry of Agriculture is focusing on irrigation to increase food production and building resilience to climate change.

“We will also have seed suppliers, fertilizer suppliers, tractor suppliers as well as off takers.

“Our research department will showcase new seeds and fertilizer available to make farming cheaper and increase harvest,” Kawale said.

Minister of Mining, Monica Chang’anamuno commended President Chakwera for supporting the ATM Week and promoting the three ministries as key contributors to the country’s economic growth.

She urged other ministries to join the ATM promotion week so that they can work together and effectively deliver across sectors.

Chang’anamuno said that the Mining Investment Forum, scheduled for April 23rd and 24th, will feature artisanal, small-scale, medium-scale, and large-scale mining activities in Malawi.

She further urged all Malawians to be part of the ATM promotion week.

