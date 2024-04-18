CONGOMA upbeat in uplifting good governance

Council for Non-Governmental Organizations in Malawi (CONGOMA) says it is key for non-governmental organizations in the country to be well coordinated, well governed and complying to the rule of good governance in order to set good image amongst citizens.

CONGOMA Executive Director Ronald Mtonga said this during Sector Technical Forum meeting which they organized with their members in Lilongwe where he emphasized that as much as they push government to abide to the rules of good governance it is critical for them as non-state actors to start cleaning their own back yard as now government through National Planning Commission (NPC) wants to have NGOs as part of government reports.

“The law is clear that every NGO must operate with a license, so we feel that having them working within their license mandate is key, but also as CONGOMA we only register those NGOs that have applied for licenses from government as we feel that the certification that government does is also good because we want to have NGOs that are accountable on the ground, so we feel that they are licensed and willing to abide by the law of government,” Mtonga said.

This meeting was organized in order to revamp the work which CONGOMA is doing in the country and also to make sure that they are operating inline with the Malawi agenda 2063 Vision, as part of that they have agreed to amend some of their Terms of References (ToRs) and they have also choosen an interim chairperson and vice chairperson to lead them.

Charles Mkoka who is an interim chairperson said, he will ensure that there is proper coordination among the members from the network as CONGOMA has members from different sectors including; health, environment, agriculture, nutrition.

“The whole idea of coming together is to make sure that we are working together as a unit, we share experiences, issues related to collaboration, so most importantly make sure that we bring reports up to date on the various interventions that non-state actors are doing in different sectors,” Mkoka said.

He also added that they are doing this in order to complement to government efforts in various pillars of development.

CONGOMA is one of the networks in the country working as a non-state actor in making sure that issues of good governance and development are being executed by government with transparency and accountability.

