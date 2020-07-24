Chilima leading Malawi cabinet committee on public private partnership

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a cabinet committee on Public Private Partnership (PPP) which will, among other things, provide high level strategic and policy advice to government, with a view to promote private sector growth.

PPP is a contractual relationship in which the private sector is allowed to invest and deliver service in areas that traditionally have been a responsibility of the government.

Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC) is the sole authority for the implementation of PPPs which are projects where government surrenders its responsibility to a private company.

According to a statement released by Chief Secretary to government, Zanga-Zanga Chikhoti, the Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister for Economic Planning and Public Reforms, will chair the cabinet committee on PPP.

The ministers in the committee will include Finance Minister Felix Mlusu, Minister of Transport Sidik Mia, Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo, Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe and Minister of Industry Roy Kachale.

The statement said the committee will also act as an effective platform for regular consultations between the private and public sectors and ensure that the business environment is competitive and supports the development of PPP as well as creation and attraction of new business.

In May 2011, PPPC, formerly the Privatisation Commission, established a dedicated PPP policy and key sectors identified for PPP investment in the country are energy, telecommunications, transport, tourism, public utilities, health and education.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!