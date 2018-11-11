Chilima says Ansah should not resign as chair of Malawi Electoral Commisison: ‘No rigging’

State Vice-President Saulosi Chilima has assured people in the country that 2019 tripartite elections will be free from rigging, saying people should not lose trust in electoral body hence Justice Jane Ansah is a right person to chair the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HDRC) have called for the immediate resignation of Ansah over incompetence in how she has handled the missing voter registration kit.

The demand for Ansah to go follows revelations that a biometric voter registration kit used in the ongoing voter registration exercise was found on a train in Mozambique this week.

The development has raised fears of possible rigging in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

But Chilima said there will be no rigging and backed Ansah to stay on her post.

Chilima was speaking at Chule primary school ground in Dedza district at apolitical rally for his UTM party where he addressed the large number of people gathered there.

“We are saying there will be no rigging. MEC is also saying the same. We agree on that. Ansah should not resign,” he said.

He said they will ensure elections are credible.

