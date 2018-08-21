Chilima touts ODL as main weapon against quota system: SKC’s Imbizo talk on Malawi education

August 21, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has  once again pleaded with the electorate to register and vote en-masse in next year’s elections, warning that failure to remove the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power spells doom for the country.

Chilima on his Imbizo on Tuesday at Mangochi-turn off

Chilima touts ODL to spur university intake

Chilima, who is leading the newly established United Transformative Movement (UTM) was on Tuesday on his Imbizo tour  (Mchezo ndi a Chilima)  from Mangochi to the Capital City Lilongwe.

Imbizo  is a Ngoni term for traditional discussion forums a western equivalent of townhall meetings.

Responding to a question at Mangochi Turn-Off during his Imbizo – Mchezo ndi a Chilima on how he will abolish quota system of selecting students into public universities considering lack of space in universities, Chilima hinted on one of his strategies.

“We are living in times of technology and our friends elsewhere have embraced technology to enroll thousands of students per intake, and that is what we will do,” he said.

Chilima said most Malawian are already getting masters degrees through Open Distance Learning (ODL) using internet connectivity.

“We will support universities to establish ODL facilities that will be accessible to students wherever they may be through simple connectivity,” he elaborated.

He cited uses of connected TV screens for lessons, use of IP cameras to monitor examinations and use of eLibraries for access of learning materials.

Hundreds of people attended the Imbizo – Mchezo ndi A Chilima at Liwonde and Mangochi Turn Off.

At the time of posting this online,  Chilima was continuing with his stops which will end in Ntcheu this evening.

Daniel
Guest
Daniel

ODL started at MZUNI around 2012 such that today there is a state-of the art structure funded by HEST just behind the main campus. In addition, there are 4 satellites under construction in Karonga, Lilongwe, Balaka & Mulanje to increase the intake for MZUNI students. LUANAR & Poly have also centres in all the 3 regions of Malawi. Challenges? I reserve that for the future discussions.

18 minutes ago
mbuya
Guest
mbuya

Awa sakuziwa chimene akunena. Will you do undergraduate training in sciences and engineering through distance learning? Where is the internet infrastructure for this? clueless Chilima with his chilimanomics!

31 minutes ago
ndangodutsamo
Guest
ndangodutsamo

the way he simplifies complex issues by just doing abcd worries me so much because when reality will strike him, he will become arrogant like his father APM and his uncle Bingu. Distant learning for under graduates cannot be compared to post graduate learning – it can happen but only few people can access it, and not ideal for engineering related programmes, and natural sciences. Komaso creating 1,00,000 jobs still stands vague up to now – because what he cites as job creating ventures are very temporal — ie constructions works…job ceases the moment the project is completed. Komaso how… Read more »

47 minutes ago

