Chilima touts ODL as main weapon against quota system: SKC’s Imbizo talk on Malawi education

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has once again pleaded with the electorate to register and vote en-masse in next year’s elections, warning that failure to remove the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power spells doom for the country.

Chilima, who is leading the newly established United Transformative Movement (UTM) was on Tuesday on his Imbizo tour (Mchezo ndi a Chilima) from Mangochi to the Capital City Lilongwe.

Imbizo is a Ngoni term for traditional discussion forums a western equivalent of townhall meetings.

Responding to a question at Mangochi Turn-Off during his Imbizo – Mchezo ndi a Chilima on how he will abolish quota system of selecting students into public universities considering lack of space in universities, Chilima hinted on one of his strategies.

“We are living in times of technology and our friends elsewhere have embraced technology to enroll thousands of students per intake, and that is what we will do,” he said.

Chilima said most Malawian are already getting masters degrees through Open Distance Learning (ODL) using internet connectivity.

“We will support universities to establish ODL facilities that will be accessible to students wherever they may be through simple connectivity,” he elaborated.

He cited uses of connected TV screens for lessons, use of IP cameras to monitor examinations and use of eLibraries for access of learning materials.

Hundreds of people attended the Imbizo – Mchezo ndi A Chilima at Liwonde and Mangochi Turn Off.

At the time of posting this online, Chilima was continuing with his stops which will end in Ntcheu this evening.

