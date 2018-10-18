Chilima vows to end ‘slave master economic system’: Meeting Malawians in UK

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is in the United Kingdom (UK) on holiday, has vowed to tackle extreme poverty and inequality if elected to govern the country as President in 2019, promising to deal with corruption head on.

Chilima said this at the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House in London on Wednesday.

“I will end slave master economic system once elected,” said Chilima who is leading United Transformation Movement (UTM) for which he is the torch-bearer for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He dumped the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June.

Chilima is taking advantage of his one week self-funded holiday to seek international credibility and London is an important platform as he is engaging some distinctly English and internationally highbrow institutions.

The Chatham House which analyses and promotes understanding of international issues affairs has hosted many world leaders including Malawian President Peter Mutharika, his predecessors Joyce Banda and the late Bingu wa Mutharika have previously addressed the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

In his speech, themed ‘How to generate political and public will: To influence change in a complex democracy,’ Chilima who has pledged to sort out the country’s shambolic state owned enterprises if elected President.

Chilima said the UTM will have a detailed electoral pledge in a manifesto to be launched in due cours, saying his movement will bring a message of hope for a better future and also better governance in Malawi.

He also pledged to trim presidential powers and share some responsibilities to the deputy president.

“I will trim presidential powers and give more powers to deputy president including assigning ministries,” he said.

Strong analysis

On Monday, former First Minister Jack McConnell also hailed Chilima for what he described as a strong analysis of development in Malawi.

He tweeted: “Very strong analysis of current developments in Malawi from VP Chilima in London today”.

McConell, who is life peer in Britain’s House of Lords, made his comments in the twit after meeting Chilima in London on Monday.

Diaspora meeting

Meanwhile, Chilima who said at Chatham House that he will give nod to the dual-citizenship “on day one” when he takes over as President, is scheduled to meet with Malawians who have organised a dinner and dance to have chat with in Northampton at Hilton Hotel.

Office of the Vice-President spokesperson Pilirani Phiri said the Vice-President accepted the invitation to engage Malawians in Diaspora.

Chilima has also pledged to appoint a Director of Diaspora Services and that he would facilitate for Malawians in Diaspora to be able to vote in national elections from abroad.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :